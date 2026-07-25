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Help Doug fight Cancer & Ease Family Burden

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHeather Ivanov

Help Doug fight Cancer & Ease Family Burden

Helping a kind family in need... ❤️


My name is Heather, and I've created this to hopefully help take some burden off my parents.


My amazing parents are going through a horrible time. My stepdad has been battling a very aggressive and rare cancer called mantle cell lymphoma for years, and he was in remission until recently when it came back, but this time in his spine.


He had a port put in his head to deliver the necessary medicines to the cancer cells in his spine, and it seemed to help, but now it has started affecting his ability to use the lower half of his body.


He has also been suffering from palsy on the right side of his face which is what alerted the doctors to check for the spinal cancer... he went blind in his right eye for a few weeks but thankful his vision is improving but he is still having a hard time eating and drinking since half of his mouth isn't working. They suspect it's a side effect of a shingles vaccine.


On top of the stress of this fight with the cancer and palsy, the never-ending hospital visits and long painful treatments, they are racking up medical bills and debt due to Doug not being able to work. He's a truck driver but with the medical issues he's been out of work for months.


My mom is working full-time hours and then going home to take care of Doug full time while also having to miss a lot of work due to doctor visits that are usually an hour drive.


Their car is old and not going to last much longer either. They are having to travel 80 miles two to three times a week and that doesn't include the local ER visits which have been often.


They do not make enough to cover their bills, and it's been a struggle to get by lately. God always provides and has used many close friends as blessings, and we are all forever grateful for everyone who has helped, whether financially, physically, or emotionally.


We know there are many out there struggling and going through similar things, and we pray they also find some relief.


My parents are the sweetest people who try to do so much for others and hate asking anyone for help because they feel bad taking help...I created one of these two years ago when it was really them the first cancer go around but they didn't want to ask for help so I deleted it due to their wishes but this time they are really running out of options.


We ask that you pray for Doug and my mother, Robin, as they are dealing with so much right now. If you feel led to give, we are incredibly thankful and pray blessings over you and your family!!

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