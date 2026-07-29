Help Doublejay17 feed feral street animals

I deliver Uber Eats at night and while doing this I see a lot of hungry animals on the streets majority feral cats. Unfortunately they are like squirrels they are at every turn, every corner, etc. I try to keep up with the food and water but it seems as what started as 3 cats we feed each night has turned to 20 and now to 40. These cats now depend on me every night. I’ve missed one night of feeding them and that was because of a blizzard. Anything will help. I thank you and the kitty’s thank you in advance.