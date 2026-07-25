Help Dorian get his first electric dirt bike

For as long as I can remember, I have looked at two wheels and seen freedom, challenge, and opportunity. My dream is to own my first electric dirt bike, a goal that represents a major step forward in my athletic journey, personal growth, and commitment to a clean, sustainable future. While some might see a dirt bike as just a recreational vehicle, to me, it is a tool for building discipline, mastering technical skills, and exploring the outdoors in an eco-friendly way.