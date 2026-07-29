Help Donna Get Life Saving Treatment

Donna, a Round Lake ‘86 grad and UofI alum, and I have been friends since grade school. I’ve watched her live a healthy, active life for years in spite of having Chiari Malformation corrective surgery 14 years ago. Everything changed about four months ago when she began experiencing excruciating head pain that quickly derailed her daily routine. Since then, her symptoms have worsened to include body-wide nerve pain and numbness that never lets up, rapid weight loss, extreme weakness, and most recently, difficulty walking or even holding a cup. She has lost over 40 pounds in just four months and this continues to worsen despite her eating normally. It’s heartbreaking to see someone so vibrant struggle with such severe health challenges.

After multiple emergency room visits, hospital stays, and painful tests, doctors here are still baffled by what condition Donna could be suffering from. After months of searching, though, she has found an expert doctor who can provide the life-saving procedure she needs, but the only way to receive it is to travel internationally. Time is critical—she has a very limited window left in which to make the trip before her health declines too much for her to travel safely. The urgency is real, and every day matters.

The funds raised here will help Donna cover essential expenses: plane tickets, a medical travel companion, lodging, in-home care while she awaits the procedure and recovers, travel expenses back home, and the procedure itself. Your support will give Donna hope and a chance to reclaim her life. Please help Donna get the care she needs by donating and sharing this fundraiser. Any amount you can give will make a difference and bring hope to Donna and those who love and care for her.



