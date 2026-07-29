Help Donna and Her Son Avoid Eviction

My name is Donna, and I'm reaching out because my son and I are facing eviction.





We live together in San Diego, and for the past year, we've struggled to keep up with rising rent and everyday expenses. I recently lost my job, and although my son works, we simply cannot cover the rent after my job loss. The rent has gone up significantly, and despite my efforts to find new work, the jobs I've been able to get haven't paid enough to keep us afloat. Now, with my most recent job loss and the increased rent, we're facing eviction and the possibility of being out on the street after the first of the month.





I've reached out to family and friends, but everyone is facing their own challenges and hasn't been able to help.





If I'm able to raise the funds, I can pay off the back rent that has been added to our monthly bill, cover our current rent, catch up on the utility bill, and help with my car note. Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time.