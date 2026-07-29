Help Donath Start Health Science - $320 by June 16

My name is Donath, Ngezahoguhora and I've been accepted to study Health Science. This has been my dream for years - to become a health professional and serve my community in Rwanda.





But I'm facing a barrier: I need $320 for tuition by June 16, 2026 or I will lose my sport





My family has sacrificed everything for my education, but we cannot raise this amount in 6 days. Without help, my dream ends here.





Your donation, no matter how small, directly pays my tuition. You are not just funding school fees - you are launching a future health worker for Rwanda.





June 16 is my deadline. Please help me start this journey.





Thank you and God bless you.