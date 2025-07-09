Help Donate to Memory of Kaylee Hottles Funeral

I’m writing to ask for your support in donating to Kaylee Hottle’s family following Kaylee’s tragic passing in a car accident. As someone who strongly supports the Deaf community in Austin, Texas, where Kaylee attended school, I hope you’ll consider helping her family during this incredibly difficult time.





Your donation will help with funeral expenses, unexpected costs, and the ongoing needs of Kaylee’s siblings.





Any amount, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and is deeply appreciated.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.





Sincerely,

Michelle L.

Friend of Kaylee Hottles