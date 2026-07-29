Help Donald and family

Donald Long was born and raised in Afton Wyoming. He is now raising a blended family and is a hard working, Good man and just found out he has a diabetic ulcer and needs an Mri and treatment to hopefully keep from have to have his foot or part of his foot amputated. We are unsure at this time how severe it is. Although he works tons of hours every week he doesn't have insurance so he has to have payment for most of it upfront and it will get expensive not to mention if he has to miss work it will be hard to get back up. He and his fiance Kaylee both work hard to make a home for their children and they are expecting a new baby this summer so please if you can help we appreciate you and if you can't we truly appreciate any shares and definitely prayers thank you in advance.