Help Dominic Chase His Dream of Becoming a Profess

Dreams don’t happen overnight, but every journey begins with one step.





We’re so excited to share that our son, Dominic, has officially signed his contract with CCW Wrestling School and has begun pursuing the dream he’s had since he was a little boy—to become a professional wrestler.

Dominic’s story began with challenges. He had a difficult start in life during birth and there were moments when we didn’t know what his future would hold. Watching him grow into a determined, hardworking young man who refuses to give up on his dream is something that fills our hearts with gratitude.

In addition to training to become a professional wrestler, Dominic is also starting college, where he will be majoring in Business and Marketing. He is committed to building both his education and his wrestling career, knowing that success comes through dedication, discipline, and perseverance.

As he begins this exciting new chapter, we’re asking for your support. Your generosity will help cover wrestling school tuition, training expenses, equipment, travel, and the gear he needs to continue pursuing his dream.

No gift is too small, and if you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign and keeping Dominic in your prayers would mean the world to our family.

Thank you for believing in Dominic and investing in his future. Every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement reminds him that he’s not chasing this dream alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of Dominic’s journey.

With gratitude,

The Lang Family



