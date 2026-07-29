Help domestic violence survivor with a fresh start

Hi everyone,





I am reaching out to you during an incredibly difficult and urgent time. I am a survivor of domestic violence, and following an arrest on May 3rd, I am working tirelessly to escape a dangerous living situation. Because of financial constraints, I am currently still stuck living in the same home, and I need to raise the funds necessary to safely leave and secure my independence.





I have found an affordable apartment for $800 a month, but I need immediate help to cover the move-in costs and secure reliable transportation so I can safely get to where I need to be. Every single dollar raised from this campaign will go directly toward specific, immediate needs for my relocation:





• $2,400 to cover the first month’s rent, last month’s rent, and the security deposit.





• $2,500 to secure a reliable, modest used car so I have safe transportation.





• $500 to reinstate my driver's license and establish car insurance.





• $100 for an electricity deposit to get my utilities turned on.





• $100 for immediate essentials, including food and litter for my cat, and basic household necessities like soap and paper products.





To walk away with enough to cover these bare essentials after crowdfunding fees, my target goal is $5,800.





I am doing everything I can to rebuild my life in a safe, secure environment. If you are able to donate, please know that you are directly funding my safety and my freedom. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with others would mean more to me than words can say.





Thank you so much for your kindness, your support, and for helping me start over.