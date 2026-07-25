Help Doaa's Family Survive and Rebuild Their Lives





For more than two years, our life in Gaza has been shaped by hardship and uncertainty. Every day, I do my best as a mother of eight toprotect my children and provide them with a sense of stability despite the challenges that surround us. We are trying to rebuild our lives with almost no resources, and each day feels heavier than the one before it.

After two years of war, our home is still badly damaged, and the winter season has become extremely difficult for us. My eight children face the cold nights without proper warmth. Even the smallest donation can make a real difference, helping us get through this harsh season.

We have lost access to many basic necessities. There is no stable electricity, no gas for cooking, and many days we struggle to find enough food. We rely on burning wood to prepare simple meals, and with the ongoing siege, daily survival has become incredibly difficult.

My children need safety, warmth, food, and the chance to return to their education, which has been disrupted for far too long.

Our situation is becoming more difficult every day, and we urgently need support to:

Repair the damaged parts of our home

Provide food and essential supplies for my children

Help them continue their education

Any help—even a small donation—can make a meaningful difference in our lives.

Thank you for your compassion, your kindness, and for giving my children hope during this difficult time.































































