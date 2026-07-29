Help Dizzy afford her medical procedure

















HELP SAVE DIZZY'S LIFE





Help Save Dizzy’s Life with Emergency Dental Care

$900 to raise

My dog Dizzy is more than just a pet—she is my closest companion and has been my lifeline through the hardest moments of my life. When I lost my son and my mother within a week of each other, Dizzy was there for me every single day. She has helped me survive tragedies I never thought I could get through, and I truly believe I wouldn’t have made it this far without her by my side. Where I go, she goes, and our bond is unbreakable.





Recently, I discovered that Dizzy has been suffering from severe dental abscesses for two years. I didn’t realize how serious it was until her breath became unbearable, and by then, the infection had already started to poison her body. The vet says she needs emergency dental extractions as soon as possible, or she will not survive. The cost of the procedure is more than I can afford on my own, and I am terrified of losing her when she needs me most.





Getting this dental procedure will save Dizzy’s life. It will relieve her pain, stop the infection from spreading, and give her a chance to return to her happy, loving self. I am asking for your help—any donation, no matter the size, will help me get Dizzy the urgent care she needs today. Please help me save my best friend. Thank you for reading and for any support you can give.







