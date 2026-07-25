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Help Disabled Couple and Cats Find Safe Housing

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byReverend James A Harmon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Reverend James A Harmon

Help Disabled Couple and Cats Find Safe Housing

Our Story


My name is Reverend James A. Harmon, and my wife and I are reaching out with humble hearts during one of the most difficult times of our lives.


We are a disabled couple in Auburn, Washington, facing a June 30 move-out deadline. With only weeks to find safe housing, we're asking for your help to secure a motorhome where we and our beloved cats can have stability and safety.


Living With Disability Every Day


I want to be honest about what daily life looks like for us. I live with constant, tremendous pain and significant mobility issues that make even basic tasks challenging. Getting out of bed, moving around, accessing transportation—these aren't simple things for me anymore.


My wife is also has disabilities, and together we do our best to care for each other and our cats, but we need mobility equipment, accessible space, and a living situation that accommodates our physical limitations.


Why We Need Help Now


The past six years have tested us beyond measure. In 2020, I died twice on Christmas Day, which led to a medically-induced coma and a cascade of serious health complications. I now live with:


• Diabetes

• Multiple traumatic brain injuries (sustained over a four-day period)

• Chronic, severe pain that affects every moment of my day

• Mobility limitations that restrict my independence

• Other disabilities that have compounded over my lifetime


My wife is also disabled, and together we're doing our best to navigate systems that haven't always been kind to us.


Recently, we've faced:


• A vehicle dispute that has limited our mobility and access to necessities—particularly critical given our disabilities

• Difficult interactions with local authorities that we've reported to the mayor's office

• Aggressive property management and disputed charges

• The looming threat of homelessness with our cats


Like Job, we've endured trial after trial—but we haven't lost faith or hope.


How Your Donation Will Help


Goal: $25,000 (but we're starting with a realistic target of $10,000)


Your donation will go directly toward:


✅ Purchasing a safe, livable motorhome with accessibility features we need (or putting funds toward one if donated)

✅ Essential RV equipment: waste disposal system, water hoses, electrical surge protectors, propane, and safety gear

✅ Mobility accommodations: ramps, handrails, or modifications to make the space accessible

✅ Setup costs: parking/site fees, registration, insurance, and move-in necessities

✅ Securing a safe location in Western Washington near medical facilities and support services we depend on


What We're NOT Asking For


We're not looking for luxury—just safety, dignity, and a space that accommodates our disabilities. We're not greedy—we're realistic about costs and grateful for any amount. Even $5, $10, or $20 helps us get closer to our goal.


A Note About Our Cats


Our cats are family. They've been with us through everything—through hospital stays, through pain-filled days, through moments when their companionship was the only comfort we had. We refuse to abandon them. Any housing solution we pursue must keep our family together.


Why a Motorhome?


Given our disabilities, chronic pain, mobility issues, limited income, and the current housing crisis in Western Washington, a motorhome offers:


• Immediate housing we can afford without waiting months for accessible units

• Mobility if we need to relocate for medical care or support services

• A solution that doesn't require passing credit checks or overcoming rental barriers that discriminate against disabled people

• The ability to stay in areas with access to medical care, pain management, and disability support services

• Single-level living that's easier to navigate with mobility limitations

• Control over our environment in ways that traditional rentals don't allow


If You Can't Donate


Please share this fundraiser. Your network might include someone who can help—whether through a donation, a lead on an affordable accessible motorhome, or a safe place to park. You might know someone who understands what it's like to live with chronic pain and disability who wants to help.


Updates & Contact


I'll post regular updates here as we make progress. You can also reach me directly at 253-951-1348 if you have questions, resources, or leads.


Thank You


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading our story. Thank you for seeing us as human beings worthy of dignity and a safe place to call home—even when our bodies don't work the way they used to, even when pain is our constant companion.


Whatever you can offer—financial support, a share, a prayer—we receive it with deep gratitude.


We're not giving up. With your help, we won't have to.


— Reverend James A. Harmon & Family

Auburn, Washington difference. Thank you for standing with us.


Contact / updates: 253-951-1348

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