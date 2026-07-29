Help disable Veteran

I am a disabled veteran living in a two-story house, and over time, weakness in my legs has made it increasingly difficult for me to go upstairs. Each day, the challenge of climbing the stairs adds to my stress and makes it harder to feel comfortable and secure in my own home. I am hoping to build an addition for a bedroom downstairs so I can have a safe and accessible space to rest and take care of myself.





Having a bedroom on the first floor would mean so much to me. It would give me a sense of security and peace of mind, knowing that I can move around my home safely without the constant worry of navigating the stairs. This change would help me maintain my independence and improve my quality of life, allowing me to focus on my health and well-being.





Your help will be greatly appreciated. Any support you can offer will bring me closer to having a safe and comfortable living space. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering a donation to my fundraiser.