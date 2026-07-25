Help Dirval Rebuild His Life

Hello, my name is Dirval Ramos, and I am asking for support after a serious motorcycle accident that completely changed my life.

On April 29, 2025, while I was on my way to work, I suffered a severe motorcycle accident. The accident caused multiple fractures in my right leg, including a femur fracture, tibia fracture, and right lateral malleolus fracture.

Since that day, my life has been a long journey of surgeries, medical treatments, pain, physical limitations, and rehabilitation. I am working hard every day to recover my mobility and return to the life I had before the accident.

Beyond the physical challenges, I am also facing financial difficulties. My motorcycle was destroyed in the accident, but the remaining loan debt continues. Losing my vehicle while still having this financial responsibility has created a heavy burden during a time when I am focused on healing and rebuilding my future.

I have always been a hardworking person, and I am doing everything I can to overcome this difficult chapter. I created this fundraiser with a goal of $6,000 to help pay the remaining motorcycle debt and ease the financial pressure while I continue my recovery.

Any amount of support can make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would already help me tremendously.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can offer.

Thank you.















