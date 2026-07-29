Help Diana Keep Her Home During Cancer & Crisis Re

My name is Diana, and I’m fighting to keep my home while recovering from multiple crises all at once. I am currently undergoing cancer treatment and dealing with the long-term effects of a traumatic brain injury caused by domestic violence. During the assaults, my head was targeted repeatedly, and I still live with the physical and neurological damage every day.

After escaping the abuse, I tried to help someone who was homeless by taking her in as a roommate. Unfortunately, she became a severe hoarder and had to be removed on a protective order. She left behind extensive damage, filth, and a massive cleanup that I’ve been struggling to handle alone. The condition she left my home in made everything harder—physically, financially, and emotionally.

Then a water line broke in my home, causing major flooding, property damage, and a huge water bill I cannot afford. The disaster destroyed parts of my living space and wiped out three months of rent. I was also stolen from during this time, leaving me with even more unexpected losses.

I am on disability, and with cancer treatment, TBI symptoms, the hoarder damage, the water-line disaster, and the hacked funds taken from my account, I am now facing the terrifying possibility of losing my home. Foreclosure is becoming a real threat, and I have no family or support system to help me through this.

I’ve included photos to show some of the physical injuries and lesions I’m dealing with. It’s not easy to share, but I want people to understand the reality of what I’m fighting through every single day.

I am asking for help to stabilize my situation, cover the lost rent, repair the damage, and keep a roof over my head while I continue healing. Any amount helps. Even sharing this helps.

Thank you for reading my story and for caring enough to help me stay safe during the hardest chapter of my life.