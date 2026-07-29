GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Diana Keep Her Home During Cancer & Crisis Re

Goal$6,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDiana Bradford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Diana Bradford

Help Diana Keep Her Home During Cancer & Crisis Re

My name is Diana, and I’m fighting to keep my home while recovering from multiple crises all at once. I am currently undergoing cancer treatment and dealing with the long-term effects of a traumatic brain injury caused by domestic violence. During the assaults, my head was targeted repeatedly, and I still live with the physical and neurological damage every day.

After escaping the abuse, I tried to help someone who was homeless by taking her in as a roommate. Unfortunately, she became a severe hoarder and had to be removed on a protective order. She left behind extensive damage, filth, and a massive cleanup that I’ve been struggling to handle alone. The condition she left my home in made everything harder—physically, financially, and emotionally.

Then a water line broke in my home, causing major flooding, property damage, and a huge water bill I cannot afford. The disaster destroyed parts of my living space and wiped out three months of rent. I was also stolen from during this time, leaving me with even more unexpected losses.

I am on disability, and with cancer treatment, TBI symptoms, the hoarder damage, the water-line disaster, and the hacked funds taken from my account, I am now facing the terrifying possibility of losing my home. Foreclosure is becoming a real threat, and I have no family or support system to help me through this.

I’ve included photos to show some of the physical injuries and lesions I’m dealing with. It’s not easy to share, but I want people to understand the reality of what I’m fighting through every single day.

I am asking for help to stabilize my situation, cover the lost rent, repair the damage, and keep a roof over my head while I continue healing. Any amount helps. Even sharing this helps.

Thank you for reading my story and for caring enough to help me stay safe during the hardest chapter of my life.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $540 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve