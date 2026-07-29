Help diala from gaza

💔 Help Diala Survive and Heal Diala is a 31-year-old mother of three from Gaza whose life was completely shattered by war. Once, she had a home, stability, and a future. Today, she lives in a fragile tent with her family of five, struggling every day just to survive. Diala suffers from serious health conditions after malnutrition and war injuries. She urgently needs two surgeries: Reconstructive surgery for a skull fracture Removal of kidney stones and a painful stent Her family also needs at least $50 per day for basic food and essentials. Despite everything, Diala is still fighting—for her life and for her children. 🎯 Her goal: 5,000 to cover medical treatment, basic needs, and rebuild a safe life. 🤲 Your support can save her life 📢 Please donate or share Be the reason Diala gets a second chance.



