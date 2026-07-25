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Help Damion and Hope fulfill God's artistic dreams

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHope Gans

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hope Gans

Help Damion and Hope fulfill God's artistic dreams

Hi there, we are Hope and Damion Gans! We met in May 2025 at a spiritual retreat and in September 2025 God revealed to us we are each other's significant other. At the end of October 2025 we married one another. God has called us both to do ministry together, utilizing our talents and shared passion for art and immersive storytelling. Combining our talents, we want to bring the magic of the kingdom of God to the hearts of the people, and we need your help to do so!

Damion is a musician, and plays drums, piano and is a DJ and producer. He makes his music in a prophetic way, he receives ideas and steps for creating the music from Holy Spirit and then executes based on that. With his music, Damion lets people experience the kingdom of God through sound and musical storytelling. Damion is also highly skilled in technology and knows how to create narrative musical and visual live experiences by combining audio, visual art, hardware and software programming.

Hope makes physical drawings and paintings. She receives visions and dreams from Holy spirit and He shows her what she needs to draw, paint, or animate. With her art she wants to visually display the Kingdom of God and show who God is to us. Hope is also a Character designer and developer, an animator, and illustrator, and is expanding her skillset to digital visual art as well.

God has called us both to use our skills and passions to help people experience the magic of the kingdom of God in their hearts. We have started making videos on our YouTube channel to show what Kingdom marriage and purpose looks like, as well as teachings about the heart of God. Hope is also working towards putting her art online for people to buy and to ask for commissions. in the future we want to combine our talents and passions in order to create "Kingdom Narrative Experiences", which are live audiovisual experiences in which music, storytelling, technology and visual art are combined in live settings in which people will experience the Kingdom of God for themselves. We want to create and have people experience heaven on earth there.

By donating, you will be sowing into a young newly wed couple who follow Holy Spirit and do everything for the glory of God, helping others and making a positive difference using what God has given us for His kingdom purpose. Damion and Hope love helping others and doing what God calls us and tells us to do. Yet, in order to do these things we need financial help.

Please consider and pray about helping the two of us, so we can do what God is telling us to do. You can find the rest, more detailed version of our journey in the video and included is a link to Damion's YouTube where we have been putting up videos with content that God has been giving us to put out. We thank you so much for reading about us and our journey together following Christ. We hope that our story inspires and encourages you! God bless you!

Damion's YouTube channel

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