Help Devon out of homelessness

My name is Devon and I'm 27. I've been homeless for 8 to 9 months because of toxic family issues. I'm being kicked out of the homeless shelter I've been staying at very soon and I haven't been able to find a job yet. It's been hard to get one. I need some help for a short time to get a hotel or something for me to stay at until I can find a friend to take me in or a job. I'm seeking charity so I can have the funds to sustain myself while I continue to search for work.