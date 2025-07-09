Help Devion Continue His Education at JCSU

Devion Canty needs your support to continue his college education after being coerced by the administration into withdrawing from Texas State University (TXST) just days into his freshman year.

As was widely reported, Devion became the center of a viral harassment campaign after he was singled out for participating in a campus protest against a so-called “memorial” for Charlie Kirk. The video that spread across the internet captured only a few seconds of Devion’s response to the Kirk supporters, while selectively omitting the racist slurs hurled at him and other Black students, along with the violent confrontations that occurred throughout the event. Once the Governor of Texas shared the video on social media and publicly called for Devion’s expulsion, Texas State University administrators escorted him to a police station, where the presence of state-sanctioned violence was used as a backdrop to pressure him into leaving the university.

After already overcoming significant obstacles just to attend college, Devion’s first semester was brought to an abrupt end only two weeks in. At a time when youth enrollment in college is plummeting nationwide, Devion should have been commended for seeking higher education. Instead, Texas State University capitulated to outside political demands. Given this country’s long history of denying Black youth their right to learn, it is difficult not to view the university administration’s actions within that same racist context.





As a direct consequence of being coerced into leaving so early in the semester, all of Devion’s well-earned grants and federal financial aid were rescinded. Moreover, delays in being able to access his Texas State University transcript left him unable to transfer timely to another institution.





Facing challenges that would have derailed most people his age, Devion refused to give up on his education.

Throughout the past year, Devion has worked full-time to support himself while staying committed to returning to school. Today, he has been accepted and enrolled at Johnson C. Smith University, a historically Black university in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he is preparing for a fresh start. The biggest hurdle standing in his way now is housing.

His campus housing plan costs approximately $16,000 for the academic year, and he still needs to raise $8,000 to cover his first semester before August 26 . Without those funds, he will not be able to enroll in classes. Since he does not have anyone who can co-sign a loan to bridge the gap, your support can make the difference between another interrupted year of education and putting Devion back in the classroom where he belongs.

After everything he has endured, Devion has shown a remarkable determination to keep moving forward. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help him secure housing, continue his education, and build the future he has worked so hard for.

If you are able to donate, share his story, or offer words of encouragement, your support will make a meaningful difference. This is our chance to come together for Devion, to show him that his dedication to education will overcome those in power who want to see him fail.