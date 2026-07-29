Help Destiny fulfil her promise to save lives....

Hebrews 13:16 is the heart of my mission. Help Destiny's rescued dogs with food and medical bills. My name is Rhonda, I have 20 rescued dogs and each dog has their own rescue miracle story, it all began with my 14 year old cancer diagnosed doggy, who through her 14 years witnessed many dog rescues, comforted many frightened puppies and is lovingly known as GrandMa Destiny. She herself being a rescued puppy at one day old, hand raised and bottle fed from that tender age. She is concerned about all the doggies that she has been a witness to their own rescue and survival stories. Finding food each day and medical care is a challenge for her humans who daily make sacrifices for her and the others whom you will have the privilege of meeting and getting to know. From rescues in the middle of highways, to rescues near rivers and grasslands, Destiny has been there with her humans, Rhonda and Tasha, to witness everything.

$25.00 feeds 10 dogs for two days, $50.00 covers medical bills, $1500.00 gives us at least 2 months to keep Destiny's promise to feed, shelter and care for her rescued doggies, alive. will you help fulfil not just destiny but our promises as well to care, love, shelter, feed and give medical attention to those furry, loveable helpless yet grateful faithful friends of ours.