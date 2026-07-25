Help desperately needed

My 25 year old daughter and I just moved to Ky in May after leaving FL due to domestic situations. I am 46, on disability with 59 screws and pins in spine (from neck to tailbone), my daughter is wheelchair bound from cerebral palsy. I just had to have 3 surgeries for a broken femur in 1 month. We live off of ssi, barely making the $1,500 a month rent. Our $149 in food stamps doesn't go far. Anyways, my transmission went in our vehicle and now we have no transportation for dr appointments, therapy or to get food. I'm praying for blessings and guidance in this situation.