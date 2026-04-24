Help Des Get To Norway!

I was selected to work a volunteer position at a really amazing historical music festival in Norway this August. This is a rare opportunity. I’m a single momma with an adult autistic child still at home. I am on limited income due to health issues. I’ve had a really rough two years. My father died, my most special big boy pup passed away two years ago and two weeks ago I lost two more older pups. I’ve been keeping up the payments on my little house, taking care of my daughter and just getting by day-to-day. My mental health could really use a break! I’d really like to go and work at this show. My great grandmother was from Norway and I would love to be able to find my roots! If you could help me out, I would be forever grateful and know that there is still kind and generous people in this world. God bless, and peace to all of you!