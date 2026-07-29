Help Dennis Sharman with his battle

Our family is facing one of the hardest battles imaginable. A man we love has been diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer, and the road ahead is heartbreaking and overwhelming. Doctors are preparing for an extensive surgery that will involve removing his voice box, placing a tracheotomy, and insert a stomach feeding tube as part of this battle. Along with removing his entire tongue and glands, this journey is going to change his life forever.









This journey will bring not only unimaginable physical and emotional pain, but also a heavy financial burden from medical bills, travel, treatments, rehabilitation, and time away from work. Through it all, he is fighting with incredible strength and courage.





We are asking for prayers, support, and any donation possible to help ease the stress on him and his family during this devastating time. Every share, prayer, and contribution means more than words can express.





Please help us stand beside him as he fights the biggest battle of his life. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, love, and support. God bless you all!









Update: Surgery 5:30 am Monday May 18th. Please keep Dennis and family in your prayers.