HELP DELIVER DIGNITY: DRY SHOWER PACKS

Relentless attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure have left cities like Dnipro, Kharkiv and others without stable power or clean water. For internally displaced families, the elderly and those sheltering near the front lines, the lack of basic hygiene is not just an inconvenience—it is a direct threat to their health. In these extreme conditions, minor wounds and poor hygiene can quickly lead to dangerous infections.





The Solution is "Dry shower pack in Your Pocket"

These single-use kits require zero plumbing or hot water. They are literal lifesavers for those living under constant bombardment and unable to take a shower. Each kit includes dry soapsponge + 20 mg pack of water and a highly absorbent towel that easily wipe away the foam, leaving the skin clean and dry.





In a war zone where clean water usually vanishes in seconds, these kits offer more than physical comfort—they restore ability to function and human dignity.





Choose Your Impact Today

With the harsh reality of past winter and fears of further escalation in the coming weeks, the time to act is now. We cannot stop the war, but we can prevent disease and bring a sense of humanity to those who have lost so much in this war





We are preparing

1. Individual Kit: Covers a full month of clean hygiene for one person.

2. Family Emergency Recovery Kit: Secures emergency hygiene kits for a family of four during critical outages.





Every donation, no matter the size, sends a powerful message to the people of Ukraine: You are not forgotten. We stand with you.





Please donate today to help us fill the vans and deliver hope to Ukraine.