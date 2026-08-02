Help Delilah Get the Care She Needs

My dog Delilah was struck by a motorcycle. The vet said she was paralyzed and suggested putting her down, but I couldn't do that. I paid $120 for an exam, grabbed her medications, and brought her home.





She's here with me now, and I'm taking care of her. She's moving her back legs slowly, which gives me hope. But I need to get her in for X-rays to see what's really going on and find out what care she needs.





Delilah means everything to me. I'm asking for help to cover the cost of her X-rays and the care that follows. Your support would mean so much to us right now.