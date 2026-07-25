Help delight continue her education













*Help Delight Finish Her Education*





My name is Delight.





I’ve always believed that education is the one thing no one can take from you. It’s my way out, my way to help my family, and my way to give back.





Right now, my dream is to further my education. But I don’t have anyone to help me pay for it. No sponsor. No support. Just me, my books, and God.





I’m asking for your help. Any amount, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to my degree and a better future.i want to further my education in nursing





If you can’t donate, please share this. Your share might reach the person who can.





Thank you for believing in me.

With gratitude,

*Delight*



















