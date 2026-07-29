Help Dejuan Fight for His Freedom and His Family

Our family is asking for help during one of the most difficult times we have ever faced.





Dejuan is currently incarcerated in Fulton County, GA awaiting court proceedings after an incident involving his pregnant daughter receiving multiple death threats from her boyfriend.





Dejuan was acting out of concern for the safety of his daughter, unborn grandchild, and loved ones after receiving these death threats and witnessing escalating conflict surrounding the situation.





This case is about more than one man. It touches on issues that affect families across America: domestic violence, threats against women, threats against pregnant women and unborn children, family protection, and the difficult decisions people sometimes face when a loved one is in danger.





Prior to the incident, numerous death threats were sent. These messages included threats directed toward Dejuan's daughter, unborn grandchild and members of the family.





Despite the circumstances surrounding this case, Dejuan now faces serious criminal charges and remains incarcerated while preparing to defend himself against allegations that could permanently impact the rest of his life.





Everyone deserves the right to a strong legal defense and the opportunity to present all of the evidence before their future is decided. Unfortunately, mounting legal expenses can quickly overwhelm anyone.





The funds raised through this campaign will be used exclusively for:





• Defense attorney fees

• Bond hearing preparation and representation

• Investigation and evidence review

• Court-related expenses and legal filings





Whether you can donate $5, $50, or simply share this campaign, every contribution helps.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers, support, and belief in the principle that every person deserves a fair opportunity to tell their side of the story.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.





— Family and Friends of Dejuan Brown