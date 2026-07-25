Help Deja Get Back on Her Feet

Life can change in an instant, and right now Deja is walking through a difficult season.

As a dedicated single mother, Deja works hard every day to provide for her and her young son. She is currently working part-time while actively searching for a full-time job, submitting applications and doing everything she can to improve her situation. Despite her determination and perseverance, the rising cost of living and unexpected financial hardships have left her struggling to keep up with rent, utilities, and other essential household expenses.

Like many families, Deja never imagined she would find herself needing to ask for help. This fundraiser is meant to provide temporary support while she works toward stable, full-time employment and regaining financial security.

Every donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward:

Past-due rent Household necessities Basic living expenses as she continues her job search

If you are unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much.

Thank you for taking the time to read Deja's story and for helping lift some of the burden during this challenging season. Your kindness and generosity remind us that no one has to face hard times alone.