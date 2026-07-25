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Help Deion James Recover from a Broken Neck

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$8,050 USD

Fundraiser created byRivy Music Group

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deion Corley

Help Deion James Recover from a Broken Neck

On March 19, 2026, our dear friend Deion Corley, known and loved by so many as the talented singer-songwriter Deion James, suffered a sudden freak accident that left him with a broken neck. Although the injuries could have been far worse, his life was turned upside down overnight.


For the past eight months, Deion has been unable to work or perform. While he is focused on healing and rehabilitation, the unexpected medical bills have created a significant financial burden on top of his essential bills and basic living expenses. Adding to the stress, some of his medical bills have unfortunately been denied by his insurance provider.


Deion has given so much joy through his original music and his friendship. Now it’s our turn to lift him up during this difficult time. 


Your support through this GiveSendGo will directly help cover his personal and medical bills so he can focus completely on healing instead of worrying about mounting expenses and medical debt. He is determined to heal and get back to doing what he loves, creating and performing music for everyone who has supported him. 


Before his injury, Deion was in the studio recording a new album set to be released later this summer. Unfortunately, with the unexpected medical expenses and reduced income, the album has now been put on hold. The costs for mastering, production, distribution, marketing, and vinyl pressing are additional expenses that he will incur. To help fund the completion of his album, a separate benefit with live music and a silent auction is being held on June 13th in Memphis. You can learn more about the upcoming benefit on the @DeionJamesMusic Instagram and Facebook pages.


Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in helping him through this challenging season. Let’s help Deion get through this and return to making music!


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love, prayers, and any support you can give. Please, share this campaign if you can’t donate. Every bit helps!


With deep gratitude,

Friends and Family of Deion Corley


If you haven’t heard his song “Angels To Hold,” you can find it streaming on all platforms. You’ll understand exactly why so many people love Deion and his music.



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