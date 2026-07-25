Help Deidre's Family rebuild after a House Fire

I am creating this fundraiser for my friend and former coworker Deidre Rutherford and her family. She is an amazing and dedicated mother of two and a wonderful early childhood teacher. She has a way of making children feel seen and loved and teaching them in a kind and thoughtful way! Deidre and her family had a fire breakout in their home on Monday 7/20. Fortunately it was contained to the garage and everyone is safe, but the damage has turned their lives upside down. The fire destroyed their vehicle and they have been displaced from their home for anywhere at least 3-4 weeks and potentially up to 4 months. They are looking for a new place to stay by Sunday. They are facing unexpected expenses for temporary housing, replacing their vehicle, cleaning and replacing belongings, and rebuilding their lives. If you are able to give anything, no matter the amount, it will go directly toward temporary housing, replacing essential items, and the many costs that come with an unexpected displacement. If you are unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement and sharing this fundraiser will be much appreciated! When I worked with Deidre she was always quick to lend a hand whenever anyone needed it and I'm hoping those of us in her community can come together to support her family during this difficult time.