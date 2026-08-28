Help defend my speech: medical abuse of children

I have been served with a High Court defamation claim arising from a livestream about what I regard as the medical abuse of children.





I have always said that transitioning children is profound abuse. The claimant works in a "gender clinic", that gives hormones to children, and is woman who describes herself as a gay man.





If you know my campaigning, you'll understand why this case touches directly on the issues I have spent years speaking about: children, biological sex and free speech.





I dispute the meaning the claimant says my words conveyed. One of the first issues is expected to be precisely that: what did my words actually mean when the livestream is viewed in its proper context.





Right now, I need to raise enough money for the first specialist legal advice on defending the High Court proceedings and the anticipated preliminary issue of meaning.





I cannot afford that advice myself.





If necessary, I will defend myself in the High Court as a litigant in person. But I want the best specialist advice I can obtain before doing so.





At this time, without legal advice, I cannot give any more details as some cases like this have used crowdfunding wording to claim further harm.





Free speech cannot be reserved for people wealthy enough to afford lawyers.





If you can help me take this first step, please donate.