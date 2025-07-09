Help Dedicated Mom Build Better Future for Child

For the past two years, this devoted mother has faced challenge after challenge with remarkable grace. While raising her young child and navigating an unusually difficult divorce, she has been forced to spend more than $30,000 on legal expenses—money that should have gone toward rebuilding a life. Even so, she has worked hard to avoid debt and provide the stable, loving home every child deserves.





Now she has an incredible opportunity. She has been accepted into a training program that will prepare her for a long-term career capable of supporting both her and her child for years to come. Unfortunately, because of the nature of the program, she does not qualify for financial aid. To make matters more difficult, she will need to leave her current job while attending school, cover tuition and educational expenses, and commute long distances every day. This will be the most financially difficult year her family has faced.





If you are able, we invite you to help ease her burden. Every gift—large or small—will go directly toward tuition, books, transportation, and basic living expenses while she completes her training. Your generosity is an investment in this hardworking mom to know she is not alone. Everyone needs a hand from time to time. Thank you for helping this family move from simply surviving to building a brighter future.