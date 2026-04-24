Help Debra regain from Life Savings Defrauded.

Debra and I have been friends since high school. While I moved away to California, Debra stayed in New York, living with her mother until her mother passed away. Since then, she has lived alone with her beloved cat, Misty, and five parrots. Debra is a kind, trusting, and sensitive person who spent her career as a nurse, always caring for others. After retiring a few years ago, she worked hard to save enough money to live comfortably in her later years.





Recently, Debra was contacted by someone claiming there was banking fraud involving her accounts. Out of fear and trust, she followed his instructions and, believing she was protecting herself, gave him access to her accounts. Tragically, this person took advantage of her trust and stole her entire life savings. By the time Debra realized what had happened, it was too late. She was left with nothing, facing the loss of her home and the possibility of having to give up her cherished pets.





The funds raised here will help Debra pay for rent, bills, food, and pet food so she can keep her home and continue caring for Misty and her parrots. Misty has been with Debra since she was a kitten, and their bond is incredibly strong. Your support will help Debra get back on her feet and keep her family together. Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser—every bit of help means the world to Debra right now.