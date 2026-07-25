Help Deborah Have A Fresh Start

I am currently living in a transitional living homeless shelter, and at 27 years old, I am facing one of the most challenging times in my life. Without family support, I am working hard every day to rebuild and find stability. I am seeking help for food, clothes, and personal care items—basic necessities that will allow me to live a more normal life and focus on my future.





Having access to these essentials will make a huge difference in my daily life, helping me feel more comfortable and confident as I take steps forward. I am also excited to share that I will be starting my first semester at college as a freshman. Your support will not only help me meet immediate needs but also empower me to pursue my education and build a brighter future.





Any support you can give will help me get through this difficult time and start my journey toward a better future. Thank you for reading my story and considering a donation.



