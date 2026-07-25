Help Debby Dig Out

The past few years have been some of the hardest in my life. In 2020 my husband passed away. I moved back to my hometown and my apartment flooded. I lost about $75,000. The insurance paid out $15,000. Last year I got scammed out of $12,000. This year I have been sick since January. My meds were 2,500. Some days I just want to curl up and cover my head. I have always just held my head up and walked on.

I just need some help to at least recover from the scam. There is more going on but, I will keep going regardless of what happens here.