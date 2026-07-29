Help Debbie Austin Get Back on the Road

On May 11, 2026, around 5:00 PM, Debbie Austin, was involved in a car accident after another driver swerved into her lane, even as she was honking to warn them. Thankfully, Debbie is okay, but her vehicle was considered a total loss.





Debbie is a faithful part of Parkway Church and serves as our food pantry coordinator, helping lead a ministry that serves many people in our community each month. Through the food pantry, families receive groceries, encouragement, prayer, and practical support. Debbie has given so much of her time, energy, and heart to serving others.Now she needs our help.





Reliable transportation is essential for her day-to-day life and for the work she continues to do in our community. We are raising funds to help Debbie purchase another vehicle, and we are grateful to share that someone has offered to match whatever amount we raise. That means every gift makes double the impact.





Whether you can give a little or a lot, your generosity will help bless someone who has been a blessing to so many others.





Thank you for praying, giving, and helping Debbie get back on the road.





“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” — Galatians 6:9