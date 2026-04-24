Help Deandavid 4rm brain injury after sch accident

My son David suffered a severe brain injury after falling from a 3-storey building at school.

He has spent years in recovery and still needs urgent rehabilitation and medical support.

We are seeking international help for his treatment and therapy.

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My name is Etima Efiom Ukpong, and I am the mother of a 12-year-old boy named David.

In 2018, David suffered a severe fall from a three-storey building at his school. Before this incident, he was a healthy, active child with normal development and no medical conditions.

After the accident, he experienced a major brain injury that caused seizures, loss of speech, loss of coordination, and serious changes in his behavior and development. He was hospitalized and has been under treatment since then.

Over the years, David has shown slow but encouraging improvement. He can now eat with a spoon, use the restroom with assistance, repeat simple words, write basic letters, and follow simple instructions. However, he still struggles with communication, coordination, attention, and daily independence.

Due to financial hardship, we were unable to continue advanced medical care and lost access to many medical records and scans. We are now seeking help for:

Medical evaluation by specialists

Neuro-rehabilitation therapy

Diagnostic review and treatment planning

Possible international medical support

David is still a young child, and we believe with proper medical attention and rehabilitation, he can improve further and gain more independence.

Any support, medical guidance, or assistance will mean everything to our family.

Thank you for reading and for your kindness.