Help Deagan get a smart telescope

Hello! As many of you know, our son Deagan has been through some hard times in his life! Greatly, he is 8 years cancer-free. Deagan has his mind set on going to college for Astronomy and to be a paleontologist! He knows so much about Paleontology, but his interest in astronomy has recently grown! We have a telescope, but it is not up-to-date and is considered a "bird watcher." Deagan found a telescope that is actually really cool! It is a smart telescope, and the images you get from it are right up there with some of the book-quality images! Unfortunately, it costs $450. With the cost of living being outrageous, we just don't have the extra funds to get this for him. So we are asking his friends and family to help! So please, if you can spare a couple of bucks, maybe between everyone who knows Deagan and how great of a kid he is, we can make this happen for him!