Help Dawn and Riley not face eviction!

﻿Hi everyone, I’m Dawn and this is my loyal sidekick, Riley. We are reaching out today because we are facing a sudden and urgent transition, and we need a little help securing a safe, independent fresh start.









Dearest friends, family, and kind hearts, I am reaching out to you today in a moment of deep vulnerability and desperation. My sweet dog, Riley, and I are facing an incredibly frightening and sudden life transition, and we urgently need your help to establish a safe, independent place to live. What makes this upheaval so terrifying is that I am currently battling a failing heart condition. My body is failing me at the exact moment I need my strength the most. The physical and emotional toll of trying to navigate this sudden crisis while my heart is so terribly fragile has left me overwhelmed and scared. I desperately need to separate my living situation and finances to create a peaceful, secure environment where I can safely rest and survive this. Unfortunately, making this transition overnight comes with immediate expenses that I simply cannot carry alone right now. What your vital support will provide: A Safe Haven: Immediate housing and rent assistance so I have a secure, independent place to rest and manage my health without relying on anyone else. Essential Utilities: Keeping the electricity and water safely and consistently in my name without interruption. Basic Needs: Groceries, dog food, and immediate daily necessities for Riley and me while I try to stabilize my life and my failing health. Through the tears and the terrifying health scares, Riley has been my absolute rock. My primary focus right now is ensuring he and I have a stable, peaceful roof over our heads while I fight for my well-being. Any amount you can find it in your heart to donate will go directly toward giving us the safety, peace, and independence we so desperately need right now. If you are unable to give, please know that simply sharing this link with your network would mean the absolute world to us. Thank you, from the very bottom of my heart, for your love, your kindness, and for holding us in the light during the darkest and most frightening time of my life. With profound gratitude, Dawn & Riley









Help Dawn & Riley Start Fresh and Secure a Safe Home. God bless you all! ♥️



