Help Davidson Family

My kids, my husband and I were in a fire that burned down a condo building in Dallas on Audelia rd. This happened at 1am in the night of July 10, 2026.

Words can't express what this fire has taken away from us. In a matter of moments, years of memories, laughter, milestones, and the place we called home were reduced to ashes. We stood there helpless, watching our lives change forever as the house we lived in collapsed right before our eyes.

While the walls may be gone and our belongings lost, the pain of losing the place where so many precious memories were made is something words can never truly capture. Our hearts are broken, but we are grateful that we still have each other. Home was never just a building-it was the love we shared within it. Even through this unimaginable loss, we will find the strength to rebuild, one day at a time.





We are incredibly grateful that we made it out safely, but now we are starting over from nothing. This has been one of the hardest times in our lives, and we are asking for help as we rebuild.

If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would mean more than words can express. Every contribution will go toward replacing essential items, finding stable housing, clothing, food, and helping our family get back on our feet.

If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this post. Your prayers, kind words, and support are just as appreciated.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us during this incredibly difficult time. We will never forget your kindness.





https://youtu.be/ZdYCRFb-YB0?si=5QVX3tueE3V4eMsA