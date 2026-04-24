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Help David's family while he's in the Hospital

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKendra Isaacs

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kendra Isaacs

Help David's family while he's in the Hospital

I never imagined I'd be writing something like this, but right now my family needs help.


On June 19th, my fiancé, David, suffered a brain bleed and was rushed by helicopter to Mission Hospital. The doctors were able to stop the bleeding, but he had to be placed into a medically induced coma. At this time, he is still being kept sedated because he becomes very distressed, and the medical team believes it is safest for him while they continue his treatment and monitor his recovery.


We are asking for help with meals for the next week, hotel expenses while we remain near the hospital, our electricity bill back home, and assistance covering our household bills while David is hospitalized. Because this situation was completely unexpected, we don't know how long he will be unable to work or how long he will need to remain in the hospital. Any help toward rent, utilities, gas, groceries, and other essential expenses would ease some of the burden as we focus on his recovery.


We use prepaid power and have already received a delinquency notice. Anyone who would like to help with our power bill can message me directly, and I can provide the account information.


David is a fighter, and we believe he can overcome this. Our children need their daddy, and I need him by my side. Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to us and will go directly toward feeding our family, helping us stay near the hospital, keeping our electricity on, and covering our bills during this difficult time.


If you're unable to donate, please keep David and our family in your prayers. We truly believe in the power of prayer, and we appreciate every prayer, share, kind word, and act of support during this difficult time.


Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.


— Kendra

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