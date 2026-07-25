Help David Recover

David's life changed in an instant after suffering a serious broken leg injury. What should have been an ordinary day has turned into a long and challenging journey of recovery.





Her injury has required medical treatment, follow-up appointments, and time away from work while she heals. The physical pain is only part of the challenge—David is also facing mounting medical expenses and everyday bills during a time when earning an income may not be possible.





We're asking for your support to help ease the financial burden so David can focus on what matters most: healing and getting back on her feet. Every donation, no matter the size, will go toward medical costs, rehabilitation, transportation to appointments, and essential living expenses during her recovery.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and community would mean the world to David.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Your support will make a real difference as David works toward a full recovery.