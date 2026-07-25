Help David Rebuild in Tennessee

I recently moved to Tennessee, hoping for a fresh start and new opportunities. The transition has been tough, and I’m facing the challenge of building a new life from with little financial cushion. I’m determined to work hard and get back on my feet.

Right now, my biggest need is for stable housing while I search for work. Your support will help cover my rent and living expenses, giving me the peace of mind and security I need to focus on finding a job and rebuilding my life. I’m grateful for any help you can offer, and your kindness will make a real difference during this difficult time.

Thank you for helping me in my time of need. Your generosity means the world to me, and I hope to pay it forward once I’m back on my feet.





A little more about me: My name is David Flowers. I attended Heartland Rodale Institute of Farmer Training at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas. I was trained in regenerative agriculture and worked on a regenerative farm. I am living in Franklin, TN and I am currently looking for a farm work opportunity that will lead into a leadership role.

My goal is to learn all aspects of a farm operation including business and management. I also hope to be equipped to help others adopt the best practices that will help improve their farm operations and enhance their soil health. I have experience working with fruit trees, market gardening, and livestock— specifically egg laying hens and meat chickens (cornish cross and freedom rangers). I have experience installing metal fencing. I am trained to drive and operate a John Deere Tractor, as well as a BCS tractor.

I am skilled in landscaping and gardening. I am knowledgeable and passionate about organic and natural farming methods. I served in leadership role with a charitable ministry and I was instrumental in giving direction and support for their agricultural operations. I have professional culinary experience so I am also open to a farm to table restaurant role. I want to support the local food community. My goal is to become an agricultural entrepreneur with a focus on developing sustainable and resilient communities.

If you would like to network with me please reach out.