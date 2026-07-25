Help David Rebuild After a Life-Saving Amputation

A Medical Crisis





David is my best friend and roommate. A couple months ago, what began as a severe infection became a life-threatening medical emergency. The infection progressed to gangrene and sepsis, and doctors had to amputate his leg to save his life.





David spent a month in the hospital, including two weeks of inpatient rehabilitation. His condition was complicated by pneumonia and heart issues. Although he is now out of the hospital, things are far from over. Even routine follow-up care requires transportation and assistance. Anyone who knows David knows he's fiercely independent. He's far more comfortable helping himself than asking for help.





Ongoing Recovery





David is continuing to recover. Because we live together in a van, this has been especially challenging. As his emergency contact and primary source of support, I've helped him navigate appointments, transportation, and every step of this process. His ongoing medical appointments and needs have made it difficult for us to get back on our feet financially, and we're struggling. Every hour spent at an appointment is an hour away from work. We've continued to fall behind instead of catching up.





A Helping Hand





We're hoping to raise $550 to help cover essential living expenses and bridge the income we've lost while David continues his recovery. This isn't for a prosthetic or a major medical procedure—it's simply to help us regain some financial stability after a month-long medical crisis turned our lives upside down.





We would be deeply grateful for any amount you are able to help with. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping David move forward after surviving something that nearly took his life.





(Please note: Since David does not currently have a bank account, I'll be receiving the funds for him. Thank you for your support and may God abundantly bless you.)