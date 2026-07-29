Help David Marchese Recover from motorcycle wreck

On Sunday, May 17th, 2026, around 6:04 PM, our family member, David Marchese was involved in a serious motorcycle accident that has completely changed his life in an instant.





As a result of the accident, David suffered a broken bone along with fractures to his upper back. He is currently unable to work while he recovers and faces a long healing process ahead.





David had recently moved here to start over and build a better future for himself. Unfortunately, this unexpected accident has now left him struggling financially at a time when he needs support the most. He is currently trying to find more affordable housing because he can no longer manage his current rent while out of work.





We are asking for help to ease some of the burden during this difficult time. Donations will go toward:

• Rent and housing expenses

• Groceries and daily necessities

• Medical-related costs and recovery support

• Monthly bills while he is unable to work





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a difference and help David focus on healing without the overwhelming stress of financial hardship.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping David in your thoughts and prayers during his recovery.



