Help Davea reverse her Trigeminal Neuralgia

Help Davea Access Life-Changing Surgery for Trigeminal Neuralgia





My name is Davea, and I am reaching out for help as I battle a painful medical condition called trigeminal neuralgia.





This condition causes severe and unpredictable facial nerve pain. The attacks can be overwhelming, making it difficult for me to speak, eat, concentrate, rest, work, and carry out everyday responsibilities. The pain is increasingly crippling my ability to function and preventing me from being fully present for my children and family.





I need to travel to Martinique to undergo surgery that could provide much-needed relief and help me regain my quality of life. The surgery costs approximately €3,000, which is about EC$9,000.





Unfortunately, I am unable to come up with the full amount immediately. As a wife and mother with children, household expenses, and other responsibilities, there is only so much that my family and I can manage financially at one time. Although I continue trying to push through the pain and fulfill my responsibilities, living with trigeminal neuralgia is becoming increasingly difficult.





I am not asking for anything extravagant. I am simply asking for the opportunity to receive the medical treatment I need so that I can function normally again, care for my family, work, and live without constantly fearing the next painful attack.





My fundraising goal is EC$9,000, which will go toward the cost of my surgery in Martinique. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will bring me one step closer to receiving this treatment. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, church, workplace, or community would also mean so much to me.





Asking for help is not easy, but I have reached a point where I cannot overcome this challenge alone. I am holding on to hope that, through the kindness, prayers, generosity, and support of others, I will be able to receive this surgery and reclaim my life from this debilitating pain.





Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for every donation, prayer, encouraging message, and share. My family and I are deeply grateful for your support.





Fundraising goal: EC$9,000 / €3,000





May God bless you for your kindness and generosity.