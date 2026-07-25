Help Dave BamBam Fight Male Breast Cancer

Hi, my name is Dave R, although most people know me as BamBam the Trucker.





A lot of people have been asking me to create a GiveSendGo, and if I'm being completely honest, I've been dragging my feet on it because asking for help has never been something I'm comfortable doing. My entire life, whenever things got difficult, I put my head down, figured it out, and kept moving. That's just how I'm wired. So sitting here writing this feels a little strange.





Recently, I was diagnosed with male breast cancer. It's not something I ever expected to hear, and it has completely changed the course of my life for the next couple of years.





My treatment plan includes six rounds of chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, and then a full year of IV treatments every 21 days afterward. Realistically, I will be off work until the spring of 2028.





As many of you know, I am a long-haul truck driver who hauls oversize loads. Between the fatigue, treatment side effects, and physical demands of the job, I am currently unable to safely operate a commercial vehicle or perform the heavy physical work required to secure loads.





I do have disability coverage, but right now I am on short-term disability, which pays significantly less than what I was earning on the road. Like most people these days, the bills don't stop just because life decides to throw a flaming dumpster through your living room window.





Any funds raised will help cover rent, groceries, fuel for the countless trips to medical appointments, parking fees, medical expenses that aren't covered, and everyday living costs while I focus on treatment and recovery.





For those who have followed my page over the years, you know I usually deal with life using sarcasm, coffee, and an unhealthy amount of spite. In fact, I've been telling people I'm surviving purely on spite and unresolved trauma issues. So far it seems to be working.





The reality, though, is that this is going to be a long fight.





Whether you choose to donate, share this fundraiser, send a message, or simply follow along on this journey, please know that I appreciate it more than I can put into words.





Thank you to everyone who encouraged me to create this page. I never expected to be the person needing help, but here we are.





Cancer picked the wrong trucker.





We'll see who's still standing when the dust settles.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as appreciated





- Dave "BamBam" R











