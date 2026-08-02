Help Dave and Me Through Medical Crisis

My husband Dave has been very sick since February with a heart condition and swelling all over his body and infection all through his body. I had a total hip replacement in April of 2026 and have had three dislocations since then, so I'm not able to work right now either.





With both of us unable to work, we're doing everything we can to keep our heads above water, pay our bills, and not lose our house. We need help covering gas to get to and from Dave's doctor's appointments and for me to get to physical therapy. Every bit of support means so much to us right now, and we're so grateful for your prayers and help.