Help Dave and Liz rebuild after Aspen Acres fire

My parents were recent evacuees and victims of the Aspen Acres fire that hit their place in southern Colorado. They are still displaced and may be so for an extended period of time until they are allowed to go back to their property. Such devastation caused by this fire is absolutely heartbreaking. Donations will go to house them temporarily, clean up their property, get a generator since power will take time to restore. Any little bit will help. Please keep them and all affected in your prayers!